'90 Day: The Single Life': Tyray's Date Is a No-Show in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé's Tyray Mollett is getting another dose of disappointment when it comes to his dating life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tyray's excitement about his first date with crush Tiffany turns to dismay when she seemingly stands him up.

Arriving at the restaurant with a bouquet of flowers to await his date, Tyray watches the clock tick past the meeting time they had previously agreed upon. "I'm sitting here in the restaurant, waiting for Tiffany to show up for our first date and she still hasn't arrived yet," the TLC personality tells the camera, adding, "I'm a pretty punctual person and the date was at 7 [p.m.]. I don't know if this is normal."

It's especially disheartening for Tyray, as he points out all the effort he put in to let Tiffany know he's "serious" about their date. "I dressed up pretty nice. I got all these beautiful flowers and booked us at this really nice restaurant," he says. "I just want everything to be perfect." And while Tyray doesn't want to "immediately" think that he's being stood up, "it's a lot emotionally" for the hopeful single. "I am a little worried she won't show up," he admits.

Tiffany isn't texting Tyray back when he reaches out to ask her whereabouts, and about 30 minutes after the date was scheduled to begin, Tyray's server Vanessa checks in to see if he's doing alright. "Do you wanna taste any wines or anything?" she asks. "Not to pressure you or anything." She admits later to the camera, "The entire time I was watching him and just praying that someone was gonna come walk through that door." She continues, "He seemed very excited when he arrived. I feel so bad for him to the point where I just wanted to sit down and be his date."

Tyray then reaches out to Tiffany by phone but only gets her voicemail box. It's then that he comes to the conclusion that she won't be showing up at all for their date. "So it's been an hour now that I've been waiting for Tiffany and she hasn't responded to my text or called me back or anything," he tells the cameras. "So I guess I got stood up."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.