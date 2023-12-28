'90 Day: The Single Life': Tyray Reveals His Surprising Dream Woman in Exclusive Season Premiere Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé's Tyray Mollett is embarking on a new chapter in life – and he's got his eye fixed on a surprising kind of "dream woman." After falling victim to a catfishing scam in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, Tyray is ready to regain his confidence and get back out there in a brand new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, premiering Monday, Jan. 1 on TLC, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

Determined to meet women in real life and not online, Tyray reveals to a producer that his "dream woman" is none other than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. "I like how strong she is," he explains. "She has a nice wholesome look to her. I like that, and she's a Scorpio, so she's probably a freak in the sheets."

While looking for a Clinton-esque woman of his own, Tyray is also searching for community, which is why he reveals he joined a "fitness-based support group." He explains, "I feel like having a community is very important to me as I step into the next phase of my life."

Tyray is then shown getting together with his support group after a tough leg day workout session, with the trainer gathering everyone to share more about their wellness journey and what brought them to the group. Tyray is eager to volunteer, introducing himself to his new community as he shares more about his past. "My name's Tyray. I'm new here," he begins. "I wanted to come and check you guys out and try to get outta my comfort zone – and also [I am] trying to look like a snack, too."

He continues, "I just got out of a relationship, but after the breakup, I was just like, 'Dang, I don't know what to do next.' So it's good to be at a place around people who are pushing you and motivating you and stuff like that." It looks like Tyray has found the perfect place to rebuild, as one of his group members assures him, "The real thing is what you do when the bell rings, right? Because you getting up and you gonna keep fighting. As long as you got that in you, your best days is in front of you. They're not behind you."

See more of Tyray's journey when 90 Day: The Single Life premieres a brand new season on Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.