PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Tyray Shocked Carmella Is a 'Fetish Queen' Season 6, Episode 7 Recap

Before the 90 Days continues to shock Tyray as he learns more about Carmella's background - even he still doesn't quite get how being catfished works. Jasmine and Gino fight over canals and communication while Cleo gets several major red flags from Christian on their first date.