'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' : Tyray Meets the Real Carmella | Season 6 Episode 11 Recap

It's a 90 Day Fiance miracle this week folks, as Tyray comes face-to-face with Carmella — the real Carmella. I swear, I owe y'all $20, I did not think this was gonna happen. And with one 90 Day miracle comes the flip side, as three more of our couples really seem like they're not even gonna make it to the end of the season. So let's get into it our recap of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Episode 11.

Let's start with Tyray, who traveled to Denver to meet the REAL Carmella, the woman whose face had been used by someone to Catfish him for four years. And while I truly didn't think this woman would show, she DID. Tyray did try to see if Carmella had been complicit in the Catfishing scheme, but she said she wasn't — and Tyray believes her — which maybe would hold more weight if he had any capacity for skepticism.

It did seem like a good meeting though, and while Tyray is no closer to tracking down Christian, the guy who admitted to Catfishing him, he did ask Carmella if they could hang out again. We found friends in a Catfish place.

While Tyray's journey seems to have found a nice ending, we have three couples who are seemingly heading for a less pleasant one. Like Amanda and Razvan! Sure, last week's disaster of a pool party may have inspired Amanda to take things to another level in the boudoir if you know what I'm saying, but a trip to Dracula's castle seemed to highlight the BIG problems they have to confront – like is Amanda ready to have Razvan come to the States and meet her kids? The torture devices on the walls surrounding them feel a little on the nose, especially because later in the night things escalate to a huge fight that leaves Amanda wondering if they're compatible at all.

Statler and Dempsey's Valentine's Day celebration has led to a similar revelation – not even this two-stop scavenger hunt can convince Dempsey that Statler should move in with her just a couple days after meeting IRL. And Dempsey's point seems to be driven home by the revelation that Statler had spoken to her ex just the month before, and that she had wanted to pick her up from the airport ON THIS TRIP.

And I have no idea what kind of trust can remain between Cleo and Christian after THEIR big fight, which all went down after Christian lied to the producers, saying he didn't have sex with Cleo after they both agreed to be open about it to the cameras. Cleo thought Christian was uncomfortable admitting he'd had sex with a trans woman, but Christian claimed that he lied to the cameras because he thought she might be uncomfortable with him talking about it. And I'm just saying, call it, both of you.

Gino and Jasmine meanwhile are Gino and Jasmine-ing. Jasmine worries Gino's family doesn't like her after a conversation with his cousin that seems to prove just that. And she vows to try and break her own unhealthy cycles while insisting Gino defend her to his family.

And Sheila and David have WAY more important things to be worried about. After her mother's fatal fall in the shoddily built house, Sheila is determined to fix things up – and she needs David's help to pay for the $1,700 in repairs the house needs. David, meanwhile, is barely making ends meet at home – he offers to help pay for things in installments, but Sheila – you can tell her mom's death is weighing on her.

This season really has me all over the map emotionally – weigh in on who you think has a shot of making it in the comments below.