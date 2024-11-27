’90 Day: The Last Resort’: Brandon and Julia Discovered ‘More Issues’ During Group Therapy (Exclusive)

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina had their work cut out for them during “relationship bootcamp” on 90 Day: The Last Resort. The couple, who last appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the Dec. 2 premiere of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff’s second season, revealing that their marriage was in more trouble than they even knew going into their three-week retreat.

While Brandon and Julia shared plenty of happy moments on social media since their marriage on 90 Day Fiancé Season 8, the Virginia native admitted that things were “not perfect” in their relationship. “It looks like a happy couple [on Instagram], but you know, underneath it all, we have our issues,” he told PopCulture. “I feel like everybody’s got their issues, right? But I think ours were a little more to the point where therapy was a good option for us – that the direction our relationship was going probably needed professional help.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

TLC

Julia agreed it was not “just some situation where we can deal by ourselves,” calling their marital problems “deeper and more serious.”

In an official season teaser, TLC reveals that Brandon and Julia “aren’t on the same page” when it comes to having kids as Julia becomes increasingly homesick for her native Russia. But can a three-week couples retreat at a desert oasis in Arizona and the help of professional therapists and counselors save their marriage?

“We have issues, and through the process, I feel like we found even more issues,” Brandon confessed, as Julia teased that at one point she was “crying like a baby in [her] room” during the retreat.

It was also difficult for the pair to work on their relationship alongside five other 90 Day couples – Ari and Bini, Gino and Jasmine, Rob and Sophie, Josh and Natalie, and Stacey and Florian. “The biggest challenge for me was going and being open and sharing our real issues in front of a group of people who are going to judge and everything,” Brandon shared. “You know, solo therapy would have been still tough, but opening yourself to a group … I don’t know. It was a challenge.”

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 debuts on Monday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and is available to stream the next day on Max.