’90 Day Fiancé’: Vanja Reveals Josko Recorded a Sex Tape Without Her Permission

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All is not holding back any drama in Part 3. We’ve got broken engagements, shocking sex tape revelations, and we’ve even got Adnan and Niles facing off! So let’s get into the drama. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All Part 3.

Niles and Adnan Face Off

Let’s start with Niles and Adnan’s little backstage face-off, which we’re picking up from last week. Security does break them up before any punches get thrown, but there’s more than a little bad blood between these two. As Niles says, “Woe unto [Adnan] if he runs his mouth to a Texan the way he ran his mouth to me. Parts of him would be found — parts.”

Vanja Condemns Josko’s Shocking Sex Tape Reveal

Moving on to Vanja and Josko, I was going into their segment wondering how these two even broke up after they were all over each other this season. But Josko says it all came down to him thinking Vanja wasn’t super into the idea of him being a dad. “Not a single time that she would ask me about how my kid was doing,” he said. “And that’s not someone I would like to spend a life with, you know.”

I could understand that — if Josko didn’t immediately jump into disclosing some really TMI details of their sex life, including that the two only were intimate in one or two positions throughout their relationship. And with that, the gloves are off. Vanja says she didn’t want to take it to this place, but she wants people to know that Josko took a video of them being intimate without her knowledge during their time together.

Josko does apologize, saying “it was something that in my head kind of, I developed a story about the consent,” and revealing that the video was deleted after he told Vanja about it. But even though Vanja was clearly really upset about it at the time, she did visit Josko in Croatia one last time before he officially broke up with her. Poor Vanja — she just keeps taking Ls this season, although I’m not sure that Josko or Božo gave her a lot to work with.

Faith Breaks Up With Loren … Again

Speaking of not having a lot to work with, we move on to Faith and Loren’s segment. We start by rehashing whether or not Loren was flirting with a drag queen during their night out together, but Faith just seems to be done with Loren’s whole apology tour, saying, “He’s always sorry but the love story ends hurt.”

And while Loren insists he and Faith could now go get married in Thailand, where gay marriage has since been legalized, Faith says they’ve only ever discussed going there on vacation. She doesn’t even consider them engaged, and honestly, Faith just seems embarrassed during this segment. Pressed for the status of their relationship, she ends up calling off their relationship for good.

Rory Has Doubts About Sunny and Veah

The only other big segment of this Tell All part was between Sunny and Veah…and Rory, of course. Veah sticks by her decision to bring her ex with her to South Africa, saying that she had asked other people to go with her, but no one else could swing the trip. Both Veah and Rory maintain they don’t have romantic feelings for one another, but Rory still has some doubts about whether Sunny and Veah can make things work longterm due to their religious differences. Doubts I think a lot of viewers share!

I can’t believe we only have one more part of this Tell All left — and so many questions still to be answered!

I can't believe we only have one more part of this Tell All left — and so many questions still to be answered!




