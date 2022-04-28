'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Survives Alleged Murder Attempt by Her Boyfriend

✖

Caroline Schwitzky is lucky to be alive after surviving an alleged murder attempt by boyfriend Cole Goldberg. Witnesses told police that Goldberg, who has been arrested, attempted to strangle and drown the Miami talent agency CEO, best known for her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? back in 2016, reports TMZ.

The alleged attack occurred Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida, when witnesses told police that Schwitzky and Goldberg got into a heated argument on a boat during the Boca Bash, an event that brings hundreds of boats out to Lake Boca every April.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Schwitzky tried to get away from Goldberg, her boyfriend of a year, but he was holding and aggressively grabbing her. After about 20 minutes of a struggle, Schwitzky began punching Goldberg's arms to try and break free.

Officers said Schwitzky was eventually able to free herself and jump off the boat, swimming toward a nearby boat, but Goldberg jumped in after her, caught up to her in the water and allegedly tried to push her head under. Witnesses also claimed Goldberg grabbed Schwitzky by the throat with both hands, attempting to strangle her "in a complete rage" while holding her under the water.

GOLDBERG, COLE PRESTON BOCA RATON,FL 33496 Charges 782.04 1A1 (FC)HOMICIDE – MURDER FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED Original Bond: $0.00Current Bond: $0.00 Bond Information 784.03 1A1 (MF)BATTERY – TOUCH OR STRIKE Posted by Palm Beach Mug Shots on Monday, April 25, 2022

Witnesses told police they screamed at Goldberg to stop, but he kept holding Schwitzky underwater, so several people from a nearby boat jumped in to rescue her. They managed to pull her up from underwater and used a stick to keep Goldberg away while police were called. Goldberg was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder as well as a battery charge.

Jail records indicate Goldberg was booked just after midnight Monday and was released a few hours later after posting a $60,000 bond. Schwitzky was also arrested by the Fish and Wildlife Commission for an out-of-county warrant, reports the Boca Post, although it's unclear what the warrant was in regards to. Schwitzky's career in entertainment has led to her roles in Christmas In Miami, After Hours, The Caribbean Heist, La Pageant Diva, and Ms. Communication.