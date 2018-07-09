’90 Day Fiance’ Star Russ Mayfield Defends Wife Paola Amid Photo Shoot Backlash

90 Day Fiance star Russ Mayfield came to his wife Paola Mayfield’s defense after she was criticized for doing a topless bodypaint photo shoot he did not approve of.

Mayfield and Paola have clashed over her career as a model, since he does not care for her showing off her curves to the world. In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Paola posed topless, wearing only short shorts and a soccer jersey painted on her chest. Her father approved, but even he understood Mayfield had some misgivings.

“The fact that Pao’s parents are here watching the photo shoot — it’s not making me feel any more comfortable because Pao’s parents and I have not always seen eye to eye on Pao’s modeling career,” Mayfield said in the episode, reports InTouch Weekly. “I do feel outnumbered here.”

Since Paola went through with the photo shoot, many fans criticized her on social media for going against her husband’s wishes. Some even told Mayfield he deserves someone better.

Mayfield fired back by posting his own racy photo with is wife, showing the two kissing in Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas while Paoloa wore a barely-there bikini.

In his long caption for the photo, Mayfield reminded viewers that they do not see everything that goes on in their relationship, and he has come to terms with them not agreeing on everything. However, what annoys him more than anything is marriage “experts” thinking they know more about Mayfield’s own relationship than he does.

“I am tired of the comments from the marriage ‘experts’ stating I deserve better, my wife doesn’t respect me, or she only loves me for my money and so on and so forth. The mere glimpse of our lives shown doesn’t always show our best moments but impressions and expressions from our cultural differences and how we are coming together as an even stronger couple,” Mayfield wrote.

“If I or my story bores you and creating a mocking meme or mocking comment of me and/or my wife is how you make yourself feel better about your unshared and perfect life, well thank you for your benightedness as it only spices us up even more, so go on and keep hating and commenting to better your dull lives because your opinions are meaningless in my eyes but you’re only hurting yourself hiding behind your keyboard which proves nothing to you or me especially when I have yet to meet someone to end a conversation with me with such nescience and mockery,” he continued.

In the end, Mayfield said he is “proud of where I come from and where I am going and that’s with the love of my life, whom I love for better or for worse. I am not perfect and only look for support from my followers, not hypocritical and judgmental ignorance seeking ‘like’ attention.”

On Thursday, Paola also shared a photo from the Bahamas, and told fans that her husband has never gotten over her taking photos to show off her curves. However, he still loves her the way she is.

“He accepts me, loves me and respects me the way I am and lets me work even when he is not 100 percent comfortable. We fight and we make up. Girls talk like never they fight with their spouses,” she wrote.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Russ Mayfield