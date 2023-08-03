'90 Day Fiance' Star's Son Hospitalized

90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg is sharing a scary update on 4-year-old son Taeyang's cancer battle, revealing Wednesday morning that the little boy had been hospitalized again with a 103.6-degree fever. Taeyang, who was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May 2022, is currently being treated with "liquids and antibiotics," Clegg wrote on social media, but "his counts are low, which worries us."

'We are praying he will get better," added the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 star, who welcomed her son with ex-husband Jihoon Lee before their 2020 split. Clegg is also mother to daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship and another child with fiancé Topher Park whom she's kept out of the spotlight. The reality personality added in the caption of her post that she feared her son would be in the hospital "for a while" due to his condition.

(Photo: Deavan Clegg)

"Taeyang wasn't feeling well today and was struggling with moving around. His counts have been low the past two weeks so his doctor had him stop his treatment until he could get better," she wrote. "Today he had an extremely high fever and was rushed to the hospital. We will probably be here for a while. We are hopeful he will get through this." The mother of three added in another Story, "His counts have been low the past two weeks so his doctor had him stop his treatment until he could get better. Taeyang is very sick. But we have high hopes he will recover."

Clegg has shared much of Taeyang's cancer battle with her followers, marking the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis back in May. "Today is a difficult day for all of us. Reflecting back on the past year and all the trials it has brought," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "The past year our lives were turned upside down and shattered. Many days we thought we were going to lose our sweet boy. Although he isn't cured and is still battling this horrible disease. We know this anniversary marks one step closer to his recovery."

In June, she offered another hopeful update. "We've came along way since last year! Taeyang is doing much better. He only has to go to clinic once a month," she wrote. "His hair is growing back nicely and he is very happy. He's gained the weight he lost back. He seems to have a lot more energy lately. We are thankful for everyone who has helped."