'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sheila's Mom Dies Unexpectedly 1 Day After Meeting David

90 Day Fiancé's Sheila suffered the unexpected loss of her mother on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Less than one day after introducing her family to her boyfriend David, who traveled from the U.S. to the Philippines, the TLC personality's mother died in a tragic accident.

David had been taken aback by the poor condition of his girlfriend's family home when he first arrived, with Sheila warning him about a narrow and unstable staircase. The night David arrived, that set of stairs gave out while Sheila's mom was on them, causing her to fall down near the stairs around 5 a.m., when everyone was asleep. When they woke up, they found her lying downstairs, having passed away due to the accident.

"It happened unexpectedly," Sheila told cameras after the incident. "David and my mom just met. Then all of a sudden she's gone." David was in shock at the loss, offering to book a hotel room for Sheila and her 12-year-old son, Jhonreil, but the Philippines native explained she had to stay with her mother's body for 24 hours as per local custom.

"I cannot give him the love that he expects," Sheila said in an interview, adding, "I cannot rest or spend time with David. It's my responsibility to spend my time by my mom's casket. It's good for both of us – we need some rest, and I want to be alone." David agreed that Sheila and her family needed time to be alone to mourn, retreating to a hotel for a few days. "This is one of the most overwhelming things that I have ever experienced," he said. "I can sense that it's a very sad time for Sheila. She needs to spend time with her family to grieve."

Later, David attended Sheila's mother's wake, where they walked in a procession of mourners. "I have been crying every day and night since my mother [died]," Sheila said. "I am physically, mentally, exhausted." David admitted he felt "so out of place," adding of his girlfriend, "Sheila has so much to deal with. The last thing I want is to be a burden on her now."

Sheila eventually did go to stay at David's hotel, but admitted she was struggling to handle both her romantic relationship and mother's death. "David is really supporting, but I'm worried I cannot give him the love that he expects," she said. "I need time to grieve." 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.