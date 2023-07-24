'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 6 Episode 8 Recap: Jasmine Says Gino 'Gagged' Looking at Her Body

We're getting real intimate with the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, because it seems like almost all of them have some problems in the boudoir that are making their way very much out of the boudoir. Let's get into Season 6, Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in the recap video below.

Let's start with Jasmine and Gino, who are finally seeking out therapy after just a truly miserable time together. There was a lot of what we already know in their segment this week – Jasmine wants to inject some joie de vivre into their lackluster sex life and Gino says he's not interested if she keeps fighting with him. And I'm not sure how much the therapist really helped – because things really began to spiral. Jasmine said Gino "gagged" when he looked at her naked, and when he tried to bring up his issues with her behavior, she something that Gino says turns him all the way off — but I don't know, this couple has problems WAY deeper than one couples therapy session is even going to scratch the surface of.

Amanda and Razvan are also feeling a lack of love in the bedroom – and they've only been together for a few days, yikes. Razvan wants them to be intimate more often – or at all – but Amanda's on her period, it's not gonna happen. And while he's not exactly deterred, I think Amanda is actually more emotionally not ready than physically. And Razvan bringing up that he wants kids with her isn't helping. Amanda said she made it very clear she's not having more kids at this point before they ever got serious. Enter Amanda's very sensible sister with some sage advice she's surely not gonna take.

Statler and Dempsey are also having some bedroom drama – in both senses of the phrase. After their first night together, Statler has mid reviews for her girlfriend. And Dempsey is feeling insecure about the sexual experience gap between Statler and her. I think these two can work through it, they're pretty cute together – but what they might not be able to work through is this no indoor plumbing in Statler's cute little caravan thing. Especially with Statler's secret plans to move in with Dempsey ASAP.

And then we also have Sheila with much more serious problems, which make Statler's plumbing concerns seem a little silly, not gonna lie. This was by far the most real segment of the week as Sheila brought David back to her home to meet her parents. There was a little jealousy there with the ASL interpreter David hired to help this meeting go well. OK, a lot of jealousy. But the biggest thing was just seeing the conditions Sheila and her family have been living in after their home was destroyed by both a fire and a typhoon.

David was taken aback at the conditions, he said it smelled like feces and urine everywhere, but unlike 90% of the Americans on this show, he didn't complain and tried to make Sheila feel less self-conscious about it all. As for the family meeting? Not gonna lie, it was awkward. But based on the preview for next week's episode, there are way bigger things that are about to become a worry, what is happening here ?!

What kind of cliffhanger is that? We'll have to wait until next week – Until then, let's check in with Meisha and Nicola. Meisha is my relatable queen playing with all the cats in Israel, but she's annoying Nicola playing with this kitten while meeting his friend. And he's annoying her by being pretty rude about her to said friend, making fun of her for being messy, and insinuating that she was crazy for wanting to meet his family before they get married. But when she brings it up back at the hotel, Nicola totally dismissed her as "too emotional" – and compared himself to Jesus. Either way, it's something Meisha said she won't deal with in a relationship.

And speaking of dealbreakers, we have Riley and Violet, who both block each other by the end of this fight. We're still doing the app drama – Tiffany is interrogating Violet about why she didn't delete the dating app from her phone, and Violet says she forgot the password to delete the account – although it shouldn't be needed to delete an app, right? Violet's mad at Riley for coming at her and Riley said it was the "last straw" for him too.

Will these two try and reconcile? Are they gonna end up on the same couch as Jasmine and Gino? What do you think? Let me know in the comments!