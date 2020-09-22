'90 Day Fiance' Alum Deavan Clegg Confirms Filing for Divorce From Ex Jihoon Lee

✖

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg has confirmed that she filed for divorce from estranged husband Jihoon Lee one month after their highly-publicized split. She provided the information with a message on Instagram Stories and ended weeks of speculation. Clegg said that she is "trying" to get the divorce finalized.

"Woke up to a lot of hate mail. I want to say this once: I've tried to get the divorce finished. Jihoon has not yet signed," Clegg wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "I've been trying, so everyone leave me alone about that situation." Clegg previously drew attention in May by posting photos of herself in Utah instead of South Korea. At first, the story was that she had "gotten stuck" in America due to the coronavirus pandemic. She later confirmed that she had permanently moved to America.

While Lee has reportedly avoided signing the divorce papers, Clegg has started a new relationship. She is dating Christopher "Topher" Park, which has sparked criticism from some people on social media. Clegg previously posted a photo that showed her 16 month son Taeyang and Park wearing matching plaid shirts.

The 90 Day Fiance alum ultimately turned off the comments on the post, but she first responded to the "haters." Clegg told her followers she was tired of people "attacking her" for dating someone new. "You don't know what happened behind closed doors," she wrote in a post that has since been deleted.

When Lee and Clegg confirmed they broke up, Clegg said there was a "horrible reason" for returning to the U.S. She also teased a tell-all, saying that the "truth will come out eventually." Lee also responded and wrote that he wants Clegg and her new boyfriend to be happy. "We are living our own life, that’s our future. So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life." Lee also confirmed the breakup in an Instagram Live without providing too many details due to ongoing filming of The Other Way and responded to questions about custody of Taeyang. In response, he said that he might do yearly visits.

Lee and Clegg appeared on the first and second seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. This alternate take on the long-running series featured the American partner choosing to move to the country their spouse lives in. The now-estranged couple also appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5, which documented the couple's struggles in South Korea.