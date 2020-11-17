'90 Day Fiance': Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Exit TLC Series

✖

90 Day Fiance franchise stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins left the long-running TLC series last week, but insist they were not fired. Staehle claimed the network and series producer Sharp Entertainment agreed to give the couple time to work out personal issues without cameras following them. He said the two plan to continue sharing "positive" updates on their social media pages in the interim.

Staehle and Martins are now living in Brazil after the two reconciled and are expecting their son, Ethan, who will be born in February. "Karine's green card was stolen and the embassy is closed because of COVID-19 so we will be here indefinitely until we can get her a boarding foil hopefully before her green card expires," Staehle wrote on Saturday, reports The Blast. Martins recently inherited a farm and her family has been "a godsend and been helping me" with Martines, he continued.

At the end of the statement, Staehle revealed the couple will no longer be on 90 Day Fiance and blamed the restraining orders they took out on one another on social media. "Because of the overwhelming negative impact of fans taking it upon themselves to pick Karine up and then make very serious false allegations in her name, acting as her translator and keeping her in their home until another Brazilian she knew from a church group rescued her and got her to our house," Staehle wrote. "We will probably no longer be filming."

Later, Staehle published another Instagram Story statement, claiming the couple was not fired from the show. They just decided to take a break, and TLC was happy to oblige. "We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off-camera," Staehle wrote, reports InTouch Weekly. "We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube."

Most of the updates on their relationship will come from Staehle, as Martins plans to take a break from social media "because of the extreme negativity," he wrote. The couple is also financially "fine" as he is "successfully independently paying" everything. Despite the negative social media comments they face, the couple plan to have press interviews soon. They will have to go to Manaus, Brazil to do the interviews, since the city they live in now, Tocantins, does not have great Internet access.

Staehle and Martins starred in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. They also appeared on The Other Way and Happily Ever After?. They married in November 2017 and are also parents to son Pierre, who was born in March 2019.