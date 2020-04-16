’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast Revealed

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is coming back for a second season of the hit show, and with it bringing two fan favorite couples continuing their love story from opposite sides of the world. TLC announced Thursday that the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff will return June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, but the first hour of the premiere will be available on TLC GO beginning May 25.

In a sneak peek of the season obtained by PEOPLE, the six couples are revealed. Each one of these couples involves an American choosing to completely uproot their life to move to another country in search of true love. Two couples from season one — Jenny and Sumit and Deavan and Jihoon — will also be returning alongside the four new couples. Keep scrolling to meet the Season 2 couples and catch the first trailer.

Brittany, 26 (Palm Beach, Florida) and Yazan, 24 (Jordan)

Finding love at first sight with Brittany after meeting over video chat through Yazan’s sight, the Palm Beach fashionista is moving to Jordan to be with her possible future husband. But the independent and non-religious Brittany might quite not fit in with Yazan’s conservative Muslim family, who doesn’t accept her “provocative nature.” With Brittany holding onto a secret that could ruin everything, the couple’s wedding is hanging in the balance of their first days together in person as a couple.

Kenneth, 57 (St. Petersburg, Florida) and Armando 31, (Mexico)

Kenneth and Armando’s 26-year age gap is nothing compared to the bond they formed through a gay father’s support group, which soon turned to love. Kenneth is now leaving everything he’s ever known to move to Mexico and start a new life with his future husband and Armando’s daughter, but first the couple has to deal with Armando’s unaccepting family, whom he has yet to tell about Kenneth.

Ariela, 28 (Princeton, New Jersey) and Biniyam, 29 (Ethiopia)

After her recent divorce, Ariela planned simply to travel the world on a soul-searching trip, not to fall in love with Biniyam, whom she met in Ethiopia. Before returning to the U.S., Ariela discovered she was pregnant with Biniyam’s baby, and eventually decided to move back to Ethiopia so that he could be there for the birth of his child. But the pregnant Ariela quickly finds herself concerned with the living conditions and healthcare resources she will have upon giving birth.

Tim, 34 (Dallas, Texas) and Melyza, 29 (Colombia)

Meeting out at a bar one night, Tim and Melyza hit it off immediately before he learned she was working as an au pair and leaving the country in just a few days. Their bond was so strong, however, that the couple agreed to date long distance with the future goal of Melyza moving to Texas. First, however, Tim is tasked with regaining Melyza’s trust and proving his love to her, which is why he’s moving first to Colombia to impress her and her disapproving family.

Jenny, 61 (Palm Springs, California) and Sumit, 32 (India)

Packing up her entire life for Sumit in Season 1 of The Other Way, Jenny is making her way back to India once again to give their love another shot. Learning last season that Sumit was still married to an arranged bride, Jenny returned to America with a broken heart. But Sumit is promising a second time around that he and his wife are getting divorced, and Jenny is ready to give him another chance.

Deavan, 23 (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Jihoon, 29 (South Korea)

Another returning couple from the first season, Deavan and Jihoon’s love story continues this year as the mother-of-two returns to South Korea so they can finally start their lives as a family. But there’s more involved than their language barrier this season, with several cultural differences and Deavan’s modeling career putting stress on their love.

Watch the Trailer

Catch your first look at the six couples and the new season in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way‘s first Season 2 trailer. Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Catch the first hour of the premiere early on TLC GO starting May 25.