'90 Day Fiancé': Sam's Mom Won't Come to His Conversion Ceremony in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé star Sam doesn't have the full support of his family when it comes to converting to Islam. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Sam prepares for his conversion ceremony ahead of his wedding to Indonesian fiancé Citra, going to pick out a ring with his mother. However, his mom isn't as supportive of his conversion as Sam had hoped.

"I am excited about him getting married and I love Citra after meeting her. I really do." Sam's mom tells the camera. "And, you know, I don't worship her religion and I'm not letting it affect me. I just, I'm having faith in a lot of things in their marriage. So, I'm just living one day at a time."

That level of nonchalance is tested, however, when Sam's mom asks about how the wedding planning is going after the two manage to narrow down a ring for Citra. "Are you coming for-" Sam begins, as his mom interrupts, "Yes." It's only when Sam finishes his sentence with "me converting" that his mom changes her answer. "Not that one," she tells him.

Sam asks why she won't attend and "can't get past" the difference in religion, to which his mom responds that she doesn't think "anybody should have to convert to marry." She explains to the camera, "Sam mentioned that he is going to do the Islam ceremony, wedding ceremony, etc. I don't wanna hurt his feelings, but I don't feel I should go to that 'cause of my own beliefs."

Regardless of her beliefs, Sam encourages his mom to attend, reminding her that Citra soon enough will be his wife. "I mean, I don't push my faith on people," his mom argues, as Sam fires back, "No one's pushing it on you." She clarifies, "I'm not saying they'll push me, but I just ... you know, I don't really wanna go because we have two separate beliefs." Sam points out, "That shouldn't stop you from going to something important to your son. One of the most important moments in my life, you wanna miss it, that's up to you."

As his mom promises to "think about it," Sam admits to the camera that having his mom miss his conversion would be tough for him. "I know she has a problem with things, like the religious aspects, but it's a big moment for me,," he confesses. "Citra's dad's gonna be there. Why can't I have my parents there? I wish she could just check those feelings for an hour or two and celebrate with me. Just be happy, you know?"

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.