'90 Day Fiancé': Manuel Wants to 'Kiss Ashley's Feet' After Huge Surprise in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé couple Ashley and Manuel are taking time to make special memories amid the ups and downs of the days leading up to their wedding. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the hit TLC show, Ashley surprises her husband-to-be by taking him on a surprise road trip from their home in Rochester, New York, to Niagara Falls, and the beauty of the natural wonder absolutely blows him away.

Pulling into the parking lot outside the falls, Ashley tells Manuel they've arrived at their destination, sparking an excited reaction from the Ecuador native. "You didn't tell me!" he exclaims. "Oh my God." As Manuel begins to grasp the reality of the surprise Ashley has planned for him, she explains that Niagara Falls is more than just a trip to him.

"We are in Niagara Falls and it is a huge surprise for Manuel," Ashley tells the camera. "He's been talking about Niagara Falls since before he even moved here." As Manuel eagerly walks toward the falls, he proclaims, "Look at this, my family won't believe where I am. I never thought I would see myself in this place."

He gushes to the camera later, "It was a huge, huge surprise. There are no words to describe this wonderful place." The reality personality continues, "The first of the Seven Wonders of the World I was able to see today. I want to kiss Ashley's feet for doing this for me."

Ashley and Manuel could use a romantic day away together, as the couple has struggled throughout the season with everything from Manuel's privacy surrounding his family to Ashley's willingness to send money back to Manuel's loved ones in Ecuador. "I'm not saying this man is here for a visa. I truly believe he loves me," Ashley told the camera earlier this season. "But I also believe that if things don't work out and we don't get married, he has no intention of going back to Ecuador."

They've also had some wonderful moments together, with Ashley telling her concerned family members of her fiancé, "He is a responsible human being. He is incredibly loving. He gives me more love and attention and affection than a partner ever has before, and so, for me, that's enough to walk down that aisle, and then we'll figure it out as we go."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.