’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ronald Smith Shares Confirms New Girlfriend After Tiffany Franco Divorce

90 Day Fiancé‘s Ronald Smith is giving love another chance three months after he confirmed he had split from wife Tiffany Franco. The South Africa native introduced new girlfriend Lauren Fraser to his followers on Instagram Tuesday, calling her a “true pillar” in his life, much to Franco’s dismay.

Praising Fraser for having “picked me up when I was down,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum gushed over the new lady in his life, sharing an inside look at their romance with a video and photo montage of the two set to Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know.” “You’re such a support for me and every moment with you is such a joy and a pleasure,” he wrote. “I enjoy every moment, every time thank you for who you are in my life and thank you for being part of my life.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWWJlgilxLb/?utm_medium=copy_link

Franco soon weighed in on her estranged husband’s new relationship herself on Instagram. The former couple, who married during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019, share 2-year-old daughter Carley, and have yet to finalize their divorce, which Franco said made his new relationship “out of line, ’cause he’s still a married man.”

“Ronald and I are no longer together but we are still married on paper,” the makeup artist continued. “We did file for the separation or whatever, but nothing is really in concrete yet.” Despite being hurt by the situation, Franco said she was trying not “let this hurt [her] more than it already has.” The TLC personality asked fans not to send her Smith’s video, as she’s not interested in seeing him “sucking on someone’s neck,” calling the whole situation “painful” and “hurtful.”

“I’m not the kind to like, be in these nasty, messy situations. I’m not meant to be in a relationship like this. It’s really weird. I’ve never dealt with somebody who’s like this, a cheater,” she said. “I don’t deal with these kind of women. It just takes a special kind of person to be with someone when they’re still married, but, whatever, she’s a pretty girl. She’s pretty cute, and he does look happy.”