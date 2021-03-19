✖

Tiffany Franco's financial faux pas is coming to light as she and husband Ronald Smith take on three other 90 Day Fiancé couples for relationship bragging rights in the finale of Love Games' first season. In a PopCulture sneak peek of the finale, streaming Monday on discovery+, Ronald is asked to name the "dumbest" thing Tiffany has ever done as they compete against Colt Johnson and his mom Debbie, as well as married couples Libby and Andrei Castravet and Russ and Paola Mayfield for the victory.

Asked what she thought her husband would coin her dumbest moment ever by host Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan, Tiffany responds candidly, "I guess the most recent thing I did was I like, on a whim, just randomly just went to the beach and spent $7,000." As Andrei and Libby express their shock at the high number, Krishnan asks again, "You went to a beach and you spent $7,000?"

"My friend from Jersey came up to Maryland," the TLC star attempts to explain, "and she came, she picked me up, we went to the beach, we stayed at a hotel with the kids and then I checked, and I was like, 'Whoa, I spent $7,000.'" Ronald admits to the camera that he was previously unaware of that huge chunk of change being spent, but appears to laugh it off, saying it was "dumb" but "kind of what she does."

Needless to say, the two don't have a match on their answers, as Ronald didn't even know about the incident Tiffany described. Instead, he dug deep into his wife's childhood for her dumbest moment, revealing that when she was young, she "bit a dog" to disastrous result. Tiffany explains, "So, I was really little, and I don't know, I was curious. So, I bit the dog, and it bit me back. So I have a scar on my nose." Ronald is clearly amused by the story, asking his fellow contestants, "Who does that?"

Throughout the first season of Love Games, the couples have been forced to guess some pretty intimate things about one another, from which cast member was breastfed until they were 10 years old to what one another's bra size is. Don't miss more antics from your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples as they make their way to crowning a winning pair in the Love Games season finale, streaming Monday on discovery+.