’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Welcome Daughter

Congratulations are in order for Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple confirming to PEOPLE that they have welcomed their first child together. Franco and Smith, who met while she was on a trip to South Africa, welcomed daughter Carley Rose Smith at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, the little girl measuring 19 inches in length and weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz.

Baby Carley joins Franco’s 9-year-old son Daniel from a previous relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See photos of the happy couple and their new baby on PEOPLE.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part. But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!” Franco told the outlet. “When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family.”

Franco revealed that her mother was by her side throughout the birth, while Ronald and his mother were able to join via video call.

“My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth,” she said. “And Ronald’s mom Ria, who was able to be on a video call as well, to see the birth of her first grandchild. I feel so much love and joy inside. Everything was perfect.”

The couple, who fans were first introduced to on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series, never formally announced that they were expecting. However, rumors had sparked in June that Franco was pregnant, with a source telling In Touch Weekly at the that time “Tiffany is definitely pregnant. I saw her and she was showing off her [baby] bump.”

After finding out that she was pregnant, Franco says that she and Smith began brainstorming names, something that proved to be much more difficult than they had anticipated.

“We struggled every day trying to find a name we were in love with. From early on until three months before her arrival, her name was almost Camila! But then I would talk to my belly and it didn’t feel right,” she said.

“One day I called Ronald and told him I found a name I fell in love with and it made my heart so warm. He agreed he loved it,” she added. “It just came to me out of nowhere, but it felt so right.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.