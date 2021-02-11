'90 Day Fiance': Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Go Head-to-Head Over Farts in 'Love Games' Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband, Ronald Smith, are getting real when it comes to the less glamorous side of their relationship. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise's new game show, Love Games (streaming on Valentine's Day on Discovery+), The Other Way couple tries to take home the trophy by answering questions about their personal lives the same way, even if things get a little TMI in the process.

Host Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan asks Ronald right off the bat what it is about him that "bugs" his wife the most, to which he quips, "There's a lot. But it's fine." After thinking for a few moments, Ronald also responds, " I'm going to take a wild guess and say my farts." While Krishnan is initially surprised by his answer, fellow 90 Day star and Love Games competitor Paola Mayfield chimes in, "I would be upset too!"

"'Cause like, I would be busy vaping and then I would fart then hope she doesn't hear it, and then she just goes, I heard that," Ronald explains. "And then she gives me trouble." Tiffany adds in to clarify that she isn't just hearing ambient farts, but ones directed into the phone so she can be sure to listen to them. "No!" Ronald initially denies, before admitting, "OK I did it once, OK. Maybe twice? Yeah. One, two. I don't know."

"I can never!" Paola exclaims as husband Russ Mayfield adds, "No! She would never let me do that." Ronald explains of his crude prank that it keeps things "interesting," as they are currently separated in his native South Africa and the U.S. right now. "Well thanks. I'm not into it," Tiffany says of his excuse.

Asked by Krishnan if she had ever let one loose in front of Ronald, Tiffany is quick to say it's "never happened," but Ronald shuts that down as a lie. "She has! Don't let her tell you otherwise," he insists, as Tiffany emphasizes that he has "no proof." Paola cheers on Tiffany, "Girl, hold it in! Don't fart! Don't fart in front of your man!"

The time then comes for Tiffany to reveal her answer to the question and see if Ronald guessed correctly, and the couple is overjoyed to learn that she did indeed write on her answer board "never stops farting." The correct answer earns the pair five points, and we're left wondering what other details will emerge throughout the season about some of our favorite couples.

The 90 Day couples duking it out for relationship bragging rights on Love Games also include Elizabeth and Andrei, Robert and Anny; Steven and Olga; Larissa and Eric; Blake and Jasmin; Rachel and Jon; Alan and Kirlyam; Stacey and Florian; Kalani and Asuelu; Larry and Jenny; Anna and Mursel; Kyle and Noon; Angela and Michael; Colt and Debbie; Brett and Daya; Evelyn and David; Darcey and Georgi; Benjamin and Akinyi; Tania and Syngin; Emily and Sasha; Corey and Evelin; and David and Annie. Don't miss the premiere of Love Games, the newest series in the 90 Day franchise, premiering Sunday, Feb. 14 on Discovery+.