’90 Day Fiance’: Juliana Comes Face-to-Face With Michael’s Ex-Wife, Sarah

It’s never a fun situation when one ex has to meet the other’s future spouse, and more times than not, it’s an awkward situation. On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Juliana was tasked with meeting the ex-wife of her soon-to-be-husband, Michael. Unlike most meetings, the two didn’t share any bitterness towards the other but did have some obstacles to overcome.

The reason for the somewhat civil meeting was that his ex-wife, Sarah, says she has nothing to worry about in terms of Michael. She shared that she’s moved on from her ex and is more worried about being a role model to her kids. She did admit that Juliana is “beautiful” and “intelligent” but isn’t here to compete with anyone.

That being said, Juliana had to get over a cultural difference where divorced couples in Brazil tend to move on from one another and lose communication.

Despite that difference, the two ended up meeting in the middle. Michael made it known to his ex that Juliana is here to help out with the kids and not take her role as their mother.

“The only thing I have is that kids have great parents,” Sarah said at the dinner table. “Michael is a great father and I’m a great mom. What I want from you is to not parent at all.”

Michael is hopeful that the relationship will work itself out. Juliana admitted when speaking with the camera that she felt uncomfortable because she doesn’t feel a part of the family.”

They have a bond, and sometimes I feel I’m destroying their family,” Julianna admitted.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.