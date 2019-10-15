’90 Day Fiance’: Meet the Season 7 Couples Risking It All for Love

There’s a whole new cast of romantics willing to risk everything when it comes to making their relationship work on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, even if it means marrying someone within three months of them moving to the U.S. on a K-1 visa.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Sunday, Nov. 3, and will feature seven new couples open to bring viewers along on their unconventional love stories, as reported by E! News.

It appears there’s plenty of drama to come with this new group as they struggle with cultural differences, skeptical friends and family, and getting to know each other with marriage on a deadline.

Keep scrolling to meet the couples featured on Season 7 of the hit TLC show, premiering Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

MIKE (WASHINGTON) AND NATALIE (UKRAINE)

Meeting through a friend who also married a woman from Ukraine, Mike and Natalie were immediately in love after being set up, with Mike proposing on just their second time meeting in person.

But will the two be able to come to a compromise that will mesh Natalie’s metropolitan spirit with his rural ways as she adjusts to life in the United States?

MICHAEL (CONNECTICUT) AND JULIANA (BRAZIL)

After Michael and Juliana had an instant connection on a yacht in Croatia, the two are looking to jump into marriage as the Connecticut resident insists his love story is more than a rich man going for a younger Brazilian model.

But can Juliana balance her desire to build a career in the U.S. with Michael’s complicated life, including his children and ex-wife? And will Juliana be able to weather the speculation about her real motives for coming to the states?

ROBERT (FLORIDA) AND ANNY (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

When Robert and Anny first met on social media, they were immediately inseparable, talking every day for six months until Robert took a cruise to the Dominican Republic to visit her in person for the first time. Within hours, the two were engaged, but will hostile friends and an ever-growing wedding budget throw them off course after her immigration to the U.S.?

TANIA (CONNECTICUT) AND SYNGIN (SOUTH AFRICA)

Tania and Syngin’s love story begins with a failed connection when Tania’s plan to visit a man she met on a dating app in South Africa fell through. Still determined to take her trip, Tania met bartender Syngin. After one night together, Tania decided to stay with her new beau for months, but now that they’re making the trek across the Atlantic to her home in Connecticut, things are getting more complicated.

EMILY (OREGON) AND SASHA (RUSSIA)

Moving to Russia after college to teach English, Emily first connected with Sasha at the gym, where he became her personal trainer. Things soon turned romantic between the two, during which Emily learned Sasha had two children, one with each of his ex-wives. Now pregnant herself, Emily and Sasha are trying to make a marriage work in the U.S., all while dodging skepticism from Sasha’s exes.

ANNA (NEBRASKA) AND MURSEL (TURKEY)

Anna and Mursel’s love first pollinated online over their shared love of beekeeping, and after meeting in Turkey for the first time, proposed to Anna on social media. While the two don’t speak the same language, they’re head over heels for one another as they try to break the news to Mursel’s conservative family that Anna is already a mother to three children she had out of wedlock.

BLAKE (LOS ANGELES) AND JASMIN (FINLAND)

Blake and Jasmin are pursuing marriage after first meeting and falling in love online. While Blake was initially planning to propose during his second trip to Finland, his friends and family are skeptical about the model’s intentions in applying for a K-1 visa having learned her sister recently obtained a green card and is living in Los Angeles already.

Photo credit: TLC