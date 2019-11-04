’90 Day Fiance’: Michael’s Kids Steal the Show as Juliana Enters the Picture

During the Season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiance, a whole new cast of couples were introduced to the fan base. Perhaps the most popular pair on social media, though, weren’t even official cast members. The kids of Michael, who is 41 and is engaged to a 23-year-old Brazilian model, won over the audience with their thoughts on their dad’s relationship.

Michael and Juliana were the first couple to get screen time on Sunday’s episode. Michael attempted to get Juliana to come into the states, but issues arose as she was denied a K1 visa after it was discovered it may have been for “nefarious” reasons.

He admitted that he thought about dropping everything and just going to Brazil but that he “two big commitments at home.”

Enter his children: Max and CeCe. The two come from his prior marriage which ended two years ago. They have split custody. Michael shares to his kids that he will be heading to see Juliana and bringing her back as long as the interview goes well.

“I was a little surprised [to hear Juliana is coming],” said his daughter CeCe. “I didn’t actually think they would get married.”

Can’t wait to see Max read his dad every week 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/Rj8WqtECPQ — 🍁Suplex Kittay 🍂 (@SuplexKittay) November 4, 2019

Michael asks his kids while taking them out for frozen yogurt if their mother ever asks about his relationship with Juliana. That’s when his son quickly shares what he tells her, “She’s closer in age to us than she is to you.” CeCe then says, “It’s fine. No body will know,” in regards to the age difference.

“Me and Juliana are about 12 years a part,” Max says to the camera. “She’s too old to be his daughter but like kind of young [for him]. She kind of looks like someone at the age who would babysit us.”

The kids then admit “it’s a bit weird” seeing their Dad moving on with a younger woman.

The brutal honesty from the children went over extremely well with the fans. One user remarked, “Michael’s kids are so sweet and intelligent. I can’t wait to watch them drag him every week.”

Michael’s kids are my favorite cast members so far this season. #90DayFiance — RealHousewivesOfSuplexCity (@RHOSuplexCity) November 4, 2019

Another user echoed a similar sentiment, tweeting that, “I wanna see more of Michael’s kids on the show. They’re wise beyond their years.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.