'90 Day Fiance' Star Confirms Split From Husband

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii have called it quits. Smith confirmed she is single by sharing a video of herself on Instagram with the hashtag "single mom life" on April 27. The former couple is parents to one child, whose name, sex, and the birth date they have kept private.

On April 27, Smith, 34, shared a video of herself pumping breast milk. "LET'S TALK ABOUT IT!! Ladies share your tips with one another! Open Forum! NO NEGATIVITY or you will be BLOCKED," she wrote in the caption. "Breastfeeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn't STOP because we work, it doesn't STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn't STOP so we can play!" The caption included several hashtags, including "single mom life."

Moknii, 26, has not commented on the split, reports Page Six. He has continued posting on Instagram though. On April 26, he shared a picture of himself with their baby, whose face was covered with a heart emoji. "My heart," he captioned the post, adding five heart emojis.

There have been rumors and speculation about Smith and Moknii's relationship status for months. Earlier this year, Smith cleared her Instagram page of any photos with Moknii and they stopped following each other. On March 13, the Michigan native posted a quote on Instagram hinting at their split, notes InTouch Weekly. "Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him," the quote read.

Smith and Moknii were featured in 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5. They dated online eight months before finally meeting when Smith arrived in Moknii's native Tunisia. Although there was a language barrier and they struggled with in-person communication, the two still got engaged as seen in the March 6 episode. The two eventually got married, although details about the marriage have not surfaced. During the March 28 episode, Smith announced she was pregnant and Moknii welcomed the news.

During the Before the 90 Days tell-all episode, Smith abruptly left the stage due to illness. However, the fan account Merry Pants published leaked footage showing her getting into an argument with producers because a cameraman was filming her while she was breastfeeding her baby. "You had the cameraman in the crawl of the damn door," Smith told producers, according to InTouch Weekly. "I'm sitting in there, I'm sick. I'm throwing up, my blood pressure is elevated. I'm dehydrated. I'm trying to feed my baby, and here you guys are, you guys don't care about no one."

Producers told Smith none of the footage would be used, but Smith was still frustrated. "That's not even the point," she said. "The point is, it shows your guys' integrity, and you don't have any." Although Smith left, Moknii stayed on the set. "He can tell our story 'cause I don't want you guys just saying whatever y'all wanna say about us," Smith told producers in the leaked video.