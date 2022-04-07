'90 Day Fiancé' Star Speaks out After Skipping 'Tell All' Episode

✖

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days viewers were surprised to see a cast member missing from Sunday's Season 5 tell-all. Caleb Greenwood, whose relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova was featured in the season, was nowhere to be found. Greenwood, 28, wished his fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars well and teased next week's episode.

"As everyone has noticed and was announced on the episode, I'm not at the Tell All," Greenwood wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the tell-all set. "I wish my fellow 90 Day castmates the best. Stay tuned next week for part 2 as all the couple's relationship statuses unfold." Part Two will air on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Greenwood had a funnier response to not being involved in the Tell-All on TikTok. He posted a video set to D Savage's "I Know," where he repeatedly mouthed the song's title in response to "ppl saying, 'you aren't at the tell-all.'"

It's not clear why Greenwood was not invited to the tell-all, but Kozhevnikova, 27, was likely not back because she was fired, reports InTouch Weekly. TLC fired her in January 2022 after her racist and offensive social media posts from the past resurfaced. The Russian native apologized for her posts in a 50-minute YouTube video titled, "Taking Responsibility for My Actions."

"TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements," TLC said in a statement to Us Weekly in January. "She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."

Before the scandal, Kozhevnikova made headlines as the first 90 Days differently-abled cast member. She lives with diastrophic dysplasia, a form of dwarfism. "It can affect your joints and, of course, your stature. My hands and my feet look pretty different, too, but I don't think disability is a problem," she said in one episode. "In many areas of my life, I try to do everything really. I'm pretty comfortable with my body. I've already accepted the fact that I don't look like everyone else, and I'm just trying to rock what I have, but there are things that are hard to do."

Greenwood and Kozhevnikova met online 13 years ago. On Before the 90 Days, the cameras followed him to Turkey to finally meet her in person. After meeting her, Greenwood said he couldn't see their relationship turning romantic. "I deeply care about Alina, so it really tears me apart to see her like this. I wish she could see that I've been trying, that I put in all this effort," he said. "But at this point, I can't commit to Alina."