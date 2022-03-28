’90 Day Fiance’ Star Shocks Fans With Pregnancy News

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are reeling after the shocking reveal that cast member Memphis was pregnant. This show’s season has followed Memphis as she journeyed to Tunisia to meet her online suitor Hamza, and the two wed after two weeks.

On Sunday’s episode, Memphis felt nervous after spending a rocky few weeks with Hamza, but after discussing the postnuptial agreement, she accepted the decision to marry. During the couple’s honeymoon, Memphis told Hamza that she woke up feeling nauseous and snuck out to the pharmacy to take a pregnancy test.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She revealed that she was pregnant. While Hamza seemed very excited, he was upset he wouldn’t be able to help Memphis through her pregnancy in the U.S. Memphis mentioned that she was not trying to get pregnant but that she and Hamza both knew it could happen.

Memphis returned home shortly after but said she would immediately apply for the spousal visa, hoping that Hamza would be in America for the birth of their baby. Viewers following the show had more than a few questions about the revelation. Here’s how social media is reacting to the news.

After hearing Memphis was pregnant…

In the episode, one user wanted to shout out Hamza’s mother, tweeting, “Can we all take a moment and appreciate Mama Hamza in the Hello Kitty pajamas?”

Okay, NOW I have questions.

Me: Oh, a pregnancy test can detect as soon as 10 days post conception.



Memphis: I’m only three weeks pregnant.



Me: Okay, NOW I have questions. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/vtmdh5s41p — Fractalfay (@fractalfay) March 28, 2022

One Twitter user felt a kinship with Hamza’s onscreen response, writing, “How long has she been there? My reaction was the same as his!!”

Me when Memphis said she’s pregnant.

Me when Memphis said she’s pregnant #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days (also when Will Smith decked Chris Rock at the Oscars). pic.twitter.com/kNpgZGOPK7 — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) March 28, 2022

One user tweeted that Memphis may have jumped the gun with her announcement. “You can get a positive from an at home test as early as 10 days after conception.But it might not be all that accurate.Memphis should have waited to tell Hamza she was pregnant.”

I’m not good at math…

Umm, Memphis hasn't been in Tunisia long enough to get pregnant and find out this quick. Oh Hamza… #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/SdLnEOgBj8 — Eve Stewart (@the_eve_stewart) March 28, 2022

Another person expressed blunt skepticism in their tweet, posting, “I’m not good at math. But Memphis is already pregnant? Please advise.”

Make it make sense!

Hamza’s mom when Memphis said she was pregnant pic.twitter.com/NhLTrLs72u — Brunch Betty (@BrunchBetty) March 28, 2022

“Memphis took ONE pregnancy test and she absolutely SURE she is pregnant? At THREE weeks?” a Twitter user questioned.

‘How long was she there?’

Trying to figure out if Memphis is pregnant with Hamza’s baby… #90Dayfiance pic.twitter.com/3Ubmz1EFYM — JDax (@DaxJeter) March 28, 2022

One fan was confused about the timeline. “How long was Memphis in Tanzania? Two weeks or a month?” they wanted to know.

‘The math ain’t mathing’

Wait.. Did I hear Memphis say that she was 3 weeks pregnant and has been there with Hamza less than 2 weeks?! The math ain’t mathing. Maury?! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/G0epQwf2Xc — LaKeSoLo (@LaKeSoLo_) March 28, 2022

“When Memphis said I’m pregnant the 1st thing I thought was by who?” said one shocked fan.