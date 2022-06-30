'90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise': Sherlon Worries About Future of His Relationship With Aryanna in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Sherlon and Aryanna are reconnecting in the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, but trouble might be looming in the future. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek for Friday's episode of the discovery+ series, Sherlon expresses his fears that his relationship with his American girlfriend may sour if he is honest with her about what has taken place over the past several months while she has been caring for their newborn son Odin.

After Aryanna traveled to Jamaica in last week's episode, Sherlon is stepping up to the plate and taking on daddy duties, a role that he confesses in a PopCutlure.com sneak peek he has "little to no experience" with. Despite his lack of experience, Sherlon dives in head first to one of the more daunting parenting tasks: diaper changing. "I'm about to change my first diaper," he tells in a confessional. "I hope it's a No. 1 and not a No. 2."

With Aryanna jokingly chanting, "Pee on him! Pee on him! Pee on him!" Sherlon attempts his first go at changing a diaper, a task that is met with more than one challenge. "Does this part go in the back?" he asks as he holds up a clean diaper before figuring out how exactly it goes on. Putting it on Odin is a challenge in and of itself, as Odin is "like wrangling a fish," Aryanna points out. Thankfully, the new dad manages to change Odin's diaper with little more complications, even earning an "I'm super impressed" from his wife. Sherlon, meanwhile, jokes to the cameras, "Luckily it wasn't a No. 2 and was a No. 1. So you know, I get off easy this time."

Seeing Sherlon interact with their son and so easily fall into his fatherly role seems to be re-sparking some of the feelings between the couple, who first met while Aryanna was vacationing with her sister in Jamaica. "Seeing how sweet Sherlon is with Odin makes me remember why I feel in love with him, and I'm feeling more hopeful than I have been lately that we could actually end up together as a family," Aryanna says. In a quiet moment between the two, Sherlon admits that "this trip is going to be like a learning experience" and they need to take the opportunity to "work on" their relationship.

However, while the couple seems to be getting along well and adjusting to parenting their son together, Sherlon holds some reservations. "I hope me and Aryanna can mend back our relationship for Odin's sake. But I'm worried, if I'm 100% honest, about what I've been doing these past 10 months while she's taking care of Odin, that she'll take him away from me forever," she confesses. 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise streams new episodes Fridays on discovery+.