'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise': Aryanna Confronts Sherlon About Cheating in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Can 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple Aryanna and Sherlon make it work despite his philandering ways? In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of the discovery+ original series, Aryanna draws a line in the sand when it comes to Sherlon's relationships with other women after seeing some concerning social media messages.

"I get tons of messages, tons of pictures from f-king social media, brah, from females in all different shapes and form," Sherlon says, defending what Aryanna found. "That's what you saw." When asked about a specific woman sending him questionable messages, Sherlon answers simply, "That's just somebody I know."

"The other day at the kids' pool, I admitted to Aryanna that I have friends with benefits, but I'm not committed to any of them," Sherlon continues to the camera. "I know she doesn't get it, but that's just the man I've been, and that's just the man I am." Trying to explain himself to the mother of his son, Sherlon says, "Every relationship I've been in, I've never had to commit to somebody like say, 'Oh, yes, you're the only one.' Never in my life, never in my life."

"So I haven't seen you in a f-ing year. A whole year I haven't seen you," he continues. "In the past, we used to jump on each other, right? But you notice there's a difference. Yes?" Aryanna agrees: "You're down here hooking up with girls that aren't compared to me. And then I come down here and you act like you aren't even attracted to me. What is it that lost whatever attraction or spark there was between us?" Sherlon admits he doesn't know what's changed, but that's not a good enough answer for Aryanna.

"Before I leave this trip, we have to get on the same page," she tells the camera. "It's either we're exclusive and only seeing each other or we're not together, and this co-parenting situation is going to look completely different." To Sherlon, Aryanna asks that he just be "honest" with her about his intentions for the relationship, or else everything they're doing is "just a waste of our time."

She continues through tears, "If you don't want to be with me, I don't want to keep waiting around on you. I don't want to have to move on, but I will, because it's like I deserve somebody to be there for me and to be there for Odin." 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise streams Fridays on discovery+.