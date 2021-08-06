'90 Day Fiance' Spinoff 'Love in Paradise: The Caribbean' Sees Mark Give Key an Ultimatum in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean stars Mark and Key have already been through so much with their relationship, but will they make it through Mark laying down an ultimatum? In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of discovery+'s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, the long-distance lovers come face-to-face with a major issue in their relationship as Mark makes it clear he's willing to give it all up if his Panamanian love doesn't move to the U.S. with him.

"You know, I want you to move to California," he tells Key. "And 'cause I don't want us to be apart because I know if you live in Panama and I live in California, we will be with other people." Key clarifies, "And you don't want [me to] be with other people," to which Mark answers, "If you are with me, no." Key responds candidly, "If the [relationship] continue[s] separate, I can't tell you I don't want to be with [another] man. Because it's impossible, I can't. I'm not gonna lie [to] you."

She adds to the camera later, "Listen, dude, I can't be thinking about how I'm only going to be with Mark. And what? I'm going to see you through the little camera every day? To me, that seems ridiculous. It seems exhausting. It seems really frustrating. I don't want that to happen to me with Mark."

Asking about what the possible options for their relationship are, Mark answers simply, "You move to California. The other option is this relationship won't work. This relationship, over." Key clearly doesn't appreciate the ultimatum right off the bat, telling him, "You are telling me if you don't move to California, this relationship [is finished]. The first thing [that comes] to my head is 'What the f—! Why?'"

Mark and Key have had a long road together, first meeting in Key's home of Bocas del Toro, Panama. While the two bonded quickly as Mark helped Key recover from an overdose, nine years spent apart has clearly taken its toll on Mark. Meanwhile, Key isn't sure if she wants to take such a big step into the future with Mark. Will the two figure out a way to make their love work? Love in Paradise: The Caribbean streams every Sunday on discovery+.