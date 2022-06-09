'90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise': Meet Daniele and Yohan, Who Are Getting Married After Just 2 Weeks Together (Exclusive)

✖

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is back with a brand new season on Friday, June 10, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the romantic and rocky road ahead for new couple Daniele and Yohan. After meeting during Daniele's trip to the Dominican Republic, the two quickly fell in love, and Yohan popped the question after her second trip down to visit him. Now, the lovebirds are preparing to wed after just two weeks total spent together in person, and Daniele has yet to tell anyone in her life about the major life decision she's about to make.

"On my last trip to DR five months ago, my life changed forever," Daniele recalls in a PopCulture.com sneak peek. "I was walking through the lobby of my hotel and I saw the most beautiful man I had ever seen." Yohan, a 32-year-old personal trainer and gym manager at the hotel, felt similarly. "Working in the tourism industry, I've been able to meet lots of people from all over the world," he shares. "But Daniele is the only woman I've fallen in love with."

Meeting Yohan, Daniele noticed an "instant connection" with him, but she knew it was "immediately clear" also their relationship would face many challenges. "Yohan is six-foot-seven, and I'm four-eleven," she reveals. "When Yohan wants to kiss me, he usually either has to sit down or he has to pick me up. It's the truth." Even more than their physical differences, the "biggest challenge" by far is communication.

"He doesn't speak English and I don't really speak a lot of Spanish, but I felt like I could overlook the language barrier because I felt like our spiritual connection was so close," Daniele explains. After her first trip with Yohan, Daniele did return home to the U.S., but just a month later returned to the Dominican Republic to see her love. "When I went back, Yohan got on one knee and proposed to me, and I said 'yes,'" she gushes. "Now Yohan and I have been together for five months, but we've only spent two weeks together in person. But in less than one week I am returning to the Dominican Republic to see Yohan and officially marry him."

Packing her wedding dress for her big day, Daniele notes that the dress definitely needs to be tailored to fit her, which will be a time crunch. But even more of an obstacle is telling her friends and family that she's about to be married. "One of the craziest things about all of this is that I haven't told anyone in my life what I'm doing," she confesses. How will Daniele's loved ones take the news? A brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise streams June 10 on discovery+.