'90 Day Fiance': Larissa Dos Santos Lima Earning 5-Figures From OnlyFans Each Month

Larissa Dos Santos Lima may have been let go from her 90 Day Fiancé contract, but the former reality TV star is sitting pretty with a five-figure income every month from her OnlyFans account, she claimed during an Instagram Q&A with fans last week. Dos Santos Lima first appeared on TLC as she moved from Brazil to Las Vegas to marry ex-husband Colt Johnson, but quickly developed a following in adult entertainment, especially after undergoing what she says was $72,000 in plastic surgery.

Now, sharing sexy photos and videos with her OnlyFans subscribers for a minimum subscription fee of $20 a month, the TLC star told fans she was making "40K" on the site every month. While Dos Santos Lima's income claims are unverified, they certainly top the $15,000 income she claims she was making on reality TV and are also supplemented with advertising she does on her Instagram.

In September, Dos Santos Lima said she had been released from her contract with 90 Day Fiancé after performing during a live stream for the adult website CamSoda, where she debuted her plastic surgery results, which included breast implants and a nose job. TMZ reported at the time that the live show brought in $100,000 for the company and was one of the site's most popular shows ever. Soon after, Dos Santos Lima was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody briefly for what she would later say was an immigration status check.

"I want to make a statement for you, I'm no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiance," the performer wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. "Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me." The mother-of-two vowed to continue producing content on Instagram, OnlyFans, and YouTube. "Thank you for your understanding, love, and attention," she concluded in her note to fans.

In November, Dos Santos Lima revealed she had split from her boyfriend, Eric Nichols. "Since I started my presence on social media, I feel we have created a relationship of trust. Because of that, I feel responsible to communicate to you when something important happens in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm no longer in a relationship. We decided to follow separate paths for now. We are different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness. I hope you guys understand. This is a new chapter in my life and I'm excited to see what happens next."