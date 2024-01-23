PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Jasmine and Gino Get Into a SCREAMING Match Over Exes Season 10, Episode 14

90 Day Fiance's Jasmine and Gino are really getting into it this week as Jasmine brings up Gino's ex and how she leaked her sensitive photos. Clayton and Anali are struggling with their living situation and Citra's dad threatens to take her back to Indonesia when he learns about Sam's possible jail time.