’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Are Angela and Michael Still Together?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 brought the return of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who were featured on the show last year. The couple have still not gotten married, and events this season can leave viewers wondering how on earth they are still together. Last week, Angela insisted she was done with Michael, but was that really the case?

Warning! spoilers follow:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Angela, 52, is a nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, Georgia who met Michael, 30, on Facebook. Angela has six grandchildren and was married before, but is now in love with Michael. Last season, they met for the first time in person when Angela traveled to Nigeria.

That first trip ended without an engagement because Angela found some red flags, especially after Michael said he had oral sex with a woman at a club. Her friends were also convinced Michael is scamming her because he is suspiciously eager to move to the U.S.

Still, Angela felt they solved their issues, so she started the process of helping him move to the U.S. But then things went really wrong. She accused him of taking all the money out of her bank account, although she later said that was due to an ATM error. They then broke up when Michael called her his “elder” during the tell-all special, notes Reality TV World.

It turned out they did not really break up for good. Angela reportedly changed her Facebook status to “engaged” and she said they were still dating.

At the start of Season 3, Angela said they were engaged, but the process of getting Michael’s visa approved has taken longer than she hoped. So, she planned to go back to Nigeria. Before that trip, Angela got several doses of reality. She went to a venue that told her it could cost as much as $45,000 to host her wedding, and she was not sure how she could pay that. In another scene, Angela asked her daughter Skyla if she would give her one of her eggs because she feared she could not have a child herself. Skyla, who does not approve of her mother’s relationship with Michael, shot down that idea.

Another issue arose with Michael’s visa. It was being processed in California, so it could take up to eight months to come through. Her lawyer warned that bringing Michael to the U.S. could change her life and would cost thousands of collars. She insisted she loved Michael, but would have to rebuild her trust in him.

Michael’s lies continued piling up, to the point that Angela even thought about not going to Nigeria. She went anyway, and things seemed to be going well for a time. But things went quickly south the day after Angela arrived. Michael planned to take her on a boat cruise and told her he had not been on one since he was a child. Angela claimed he was lying because she saw a social media photo of him on a boat with women.

Even though Michael had said he was making changes in his life to please Angela, she stormed out of the car before they arrived at the boat and insisted everything was over… for real this time.

“I’ve had it! I’m sick of his lying and his bulls–,” Angela told the TLC cameras. “I don’t want to see him again. He’s not sleeping in the room with me. I don’t know where he’s going, and I don’t give a f–. I am done with Michael for good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHAEL ILESANMI BABAKEKE (@babakeke26_) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

Despite all of Angela’s bluster, it appears that she and Michael are still together. On Aug. 27, Michael posted a photo of the two together on Instagram, writing, “Like her or not she’s so beautiful and looks like an angel to me.”

“We are getting married! We’re filming Before the 90 Days right now! He’s coming here,” Angela told a fan in May, reports InTouch Weekly.

Fans will get to see how Michael and Angela get back together in new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, which air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC