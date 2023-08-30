'90 Day Fiance' Stars Big Ed and Liz Woods Are Reportedly Married

90 Day Fiancé couple Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods are married! The TLC personalities reportedly wed Tuesday in a ceremony held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Bentonville, Arkansas, according to their wedding website. The celebration, held at the Holland Barn Venue on the couple's anniversary date, kicked off at 3 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m.

Neither Brown nor Woods have confirmed news of their nuptials, but their wedding website does indicate the ceremony was filmed. "This will be a filmed event," the website indicates. "Anyone uncomfortable being around cameras, do not worry. there will be seating and ways to work around this, so you will not be captured on camera."

Brown and Woods first made their 90 Day debut together on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and the on-again, off-again couple is currently starring together on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered earlier this month. In the series, which was reportedly filmed in January, Woods and Brown attempt to heal their relationship after calling things off during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 tell-all, when Brown admitted to talking to his ex, Rose Vega.

Woods told Entertainment Tonight that while things had "been pretty rocky" in their relationship, she was drawn to Brown's "heart." The photographer said of Woods, "She's never given up on me and I came out of, like, a 29-year, you know, not dating anybody. I didn't really know how to be a boyfriend and I went and started to get therapy, and the therapist mentioned 15 co-dependencies. I think I had 14 of them. But Liz really kind of, in a way trained me on how to, you know, become a boyfriend."

On Monday's episode of The Last Resort, Woods confronted Brown for not defending her in a shocking confrontation with Angela Deem. "You got what you deserved. That's what you got. You deserve that ass chewing. I'm serious," Brown told Woods. He later added, "I know she's mad because in a way she kind of got her ass served to her, which I feel good about – but then I feel bad because that's the woman I love." 90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, immediately following 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.