'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Welcomes First Child Together

There's now another member of the 90 Day Fiancé family! Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone, who announced they were expecting their first child during the Season 9 tell-all, officially welcomed daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes on Nov. 15. Aleesi was born weighing 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 18 inches long, the pair told TLC in a statement.

"We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!" the new parents continued "As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way." Ramone took to Instagram soon after giving birth to share sweet photos of her little girl in the hospital, captioning them, "Look this little love bug," and asking, "Who [does she] look like the most?"

Mendes and Ramone's love story was chronicled during the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé. The married couple first met when Mendes was visiting Brazil to reconnect with his father and met Ramone while searching for a Portuguese teacher on a dating app. Swiping right on Ramone, the Texas native fell for her immediately, and she soon traveled to the U.S. from Brazil to be with him.

In February, the couple tied the knot. "FINALLY MARRIED!!!!" Ramone wrote on Instagram alongside wedding day photos. "Thank you for all your love, patience and every effort to make our dream come true. 'Love is strong and brave' and I'm here to support you in everything. Our story is just starting ... love you forever." The couple would go on to announce their pregnancy in August on the tell-all. "We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby," the couple added in a statement at the time. "We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!"

Mendes and Ramone aren't the only 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple entering parenthood for the first time. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer also announced they were expecting their first child at the tell-all. "We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November," the pair said at the time. "We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"