’90 Day Fiance’ Star Admitted to Hospital

Things haven’t been going the best for Tigerlily and Adnan, as shown in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Tigerlily says her husband displays levels of control in their relationship that she’s not a fan of. Their story picks up two months after she left Adnan in Jordan. Despite being on opposite sides of the world, she says Adnan’s controlling nature continued.

“When I first got back from Jordan, I was a happy newlywed,” Tigerlily explained while driving to her hair stylist before leaving to meet her husband in Turkey for what she called a “baby-making” trip. She said “everything started changing” and the rules set by Adnan got stricter. “It feels like he has a rule about every single thing in my life, and we just keep running into issue after issue,” Trigerlily said in a confessional.

First, when they got to Turkey, Adnan didn’t approve of her wardrobe. Then there was an issue with her chiropractor. Adnan forbid her from seeing the chiropractor because he doesn’t want her being seen by a male doctor.

“He went on social media and sends me this video like, do you want me to accept this?” Tigerlily told her hairstylist, describing a clip of a woman having her back cracked. “He wants me to change them [her doctors], and have all women,” she added.

After ignoring Adnan’s calls, things got even crazier, with Tigerlily revealing that Adnan went to the hospital for “breathing problems and dizziness” because he couldn’t get a hold of his wife.

“That’s not normal. That’s him trying to kind of manipulate you, if you ask me,” her hairstylist told her.

Tigerlily agreed, telling her hairstylist, “I also think he’s playing it up a little bit to get some sympathy from me because this is just a little much.” Cruz also suggested that Tigerlily hold off on trying to get pregnant while the newlyweds work on their marriage, but because of her age, she’s hesitant to do so.