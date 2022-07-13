'90 Day Fiancé' Fan Favorites Returning for 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is coming back for another season, featuring six fan-favorite couples hoping to keep their relationships alive. They have all navigated the rocky beginnings of long-distance relationships and jumped over the hurdles of getting a visa. Now, their goal is to survive families, immigration problems, and other drama. Season 7 will debut on TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Angela Deem, 53, of Georgia, and Michael Ilesanmi, 31, are now married, but Ilesanmi is still in Nigeria and is neglecting Deem. In the new season, Deem continues to worry about the state of their relationship because Ilesanmni blocked her on social media. Deem also begins a flirtatious relationship with another man she met online, but Inselami's upcoming visa approval inspires her to save their relationship, notes Entertainment Weekly.

Elizabeth Potthast, 27, of Florida, and Andrei Castravet, 31, of Moldova, are married and have two children. Their relationship is going smoothly until Castravet begins cutting Potthast off from her family. An unexpected green card interview means Castravet could be deported, and the couple suspects there could be a third party trying to ruin their lives.

Jovi Dugren, 29, of Louisiana, and Yara Zaya, 25, of Ukraine, recently welcomed their baby Mylah. Yara is combating postpartum insecurities, which puts her relationship in danger. She is also concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which keeps the couple from visiting her native country. They decide to go to Prague to visit her mother and she begins to wonder if she can bring her family to the U.S.

The story of Ed Brown, 56, of San Diego, and Liz Woods, 29, takes another turn in Happily Ever After. They are still planning to get married, but their trust issues plan to undermine their goals. Brown's friends and family are still unsure of Woods, providing the couple with another obstacle to overcome.

Jenny Staten, 63, of California, and Sumit Singh, 33, of India are also married. Their story will see Sumit trying to repair his relationship with his family, who refuse to accept his marriage. Meanwhile, Staten is homesick and the couple realizes their age gap is a problem.

The last couple participating in this season is Kim Menzies, 51, of California, and Usman Umar, 33, of Nigeria. Their families do not support the relationship. Menzies' son thinks they are moving too fast, while Umar's mother doesn't like the idea of him marrying an older woman who cannot have children. Umar's family plans to break up the relationship by setting him up with a younger woman, which infuriates Menzies. The trailer shows the moment Menzies learns about this and throws a milkshake at Umar.