’90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed Sparks Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend Liz

90 Day Fiancé‘s Big Ed may be taking another step toward the altar. The reality star reportedly popped the question to girlfriend Liz Marie, who was spotted out at a nightclub last week in Santa Barbara wearing a large ring on her left hand in photos obtained by TMZ. Big Ed reportedly was by her side, introducing her to people as his “beautiful fiancée.”

Ed made waves in 2020 on the TLC show when he traveled to the Phillippines to visit girlfriend Rosemarie Vega. Ed’s controversial treatment of Rose didn’t go over well with her or fans, and the season ended with the couple splitting on bad terms. Ed then met Liz on 90 Day: The Single Life, but their volatile relationship once again ended with a messy breakup by the end of the tell-all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In May, Liz told InTouch Weekly she regretted moving too quickly with their relationship. “It’s moving very, very fast. And that’s exactly how I feel with what’s being shown. It is moving fast,” she said. “There is no pumping the brakes with that man. That man is go, go, go. And it is me just being like, OK. OK, how do I work on my patience still? Because there’s no going around this.” From the start of their initial friendship, Liz said the two were inevitably “building” towards something. “So yeah, there’s, as much as I would have loved to pump the brakes a little bit. Nope, [that] wasn’t going to happen,” she added.

That same month, audio leaked of an alleged phone call between Ed and Liz in which he was verbally berating her for asking if she was allowed to drive a coworker home. Despite fans calling for the 90 Day star to be fired from the franchise due to his verbal abuse of Liz, it appears the two have gotten back together and are ready to get married. Liz’s latest Instagram post about self-care was inundated with comments from fans weighing in. “Girl, please tell me the rumor isn’t true that you and Ed are engaged? Say it isn’t so, please!” one person wrote, as another chimed in, “So the leaked phone calls about ed, what was it for? … Why tf would you get back together with him if he treated you bad? What do you even see in him? Smh.”