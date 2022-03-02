’90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Gives Update on Her Mom in Ukraine

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva offered an update on her mother’s condition as she looks to leave Ukraine amid the rising tensions between the country and Russia. “My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families,” Natalie wrote in an Instagram Story, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Unfortunately, my all friends are locked at that hell … every night they telling me that they gonna die. I’m suffering with my people.”

Natalie moved to the United States from Ukraine to pursue a relationship with her now estranged husband Mike. The couple met through the series 90 Day Fiance and many fans may remember Natalie’s mother, Nelia, playing a large role in the couple’s storyline. While Nelia was especially partial to Mike, Natalie still decided to end things with him and is now residing in Florida after moving out of Mike’s home in Sequim, Washington.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yara Zaya, another 90 Day Fiance alum also hailing from Ukraine, has also been showing her online activism in support of her home country. Zaya moved to New Orleans for a life with her husband Jovi, but she’s still using her platform to update her American followers on what’s been going on in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of Kyiv.

“Today we had a peaceful meeting in New Orleans to support the people of Ukraine,” she wrote under a photo set with pictures of her holding up the Ukrainian flag. “Thanks so much to the lady who made this beautiful blanket for me, it means a lot for me. Thanks for everyone who showed up to support today, and everyone who has supported me through social media. I am sorry that I have not had the energy to respond to messages or comments. #prayforukraine #ukraine #nola.”

Yara also uploaded a second video thanking her fans for their concern. She shared that she believes her family is “in a safe place,” but she worries for her friends. “My friends are calling me, they’re hearing the bombs, they’re hearing the noise,” she said.