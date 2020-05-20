'90 Day Fiance' Star Lisa Hamme Admits to Calling Usman Umar the N-Word

90 Day Fiancé star Lisa Hamme is apologizing for calling husband Usman Umar the N-word after being exposed for her use of the racial slur in leaked footage from the TLC show's upcoming Tell-All special. The York, Pennsylvania, native addressed the issue on Instagram Live Tuesday, saying it was a "private matter" between her and her husband, a Nigerian rapper featured on the ongoing season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

"It is said if you sin and you apologize and you pray for forgiveness, it is forgiven," Hamme said in the Instagram Live video, adding that it was "sad" people won't drop the issue, which she said should be just between herself and her husband. "The world needs to be united. We are human beings." Hamme added that the messages received from her "fellow Muslim sisters" were especially hurtful, saying that she has "a lot of love for the world" and that people who know her apart from the show know that. Crying on Live, Hamme said she was bothered "that there are so many hateful people in the world" and that there are "people dying every day." She continued, "I made the mistake of saying the N-word. I apologized several times, but you still want to come at me. This is something between my husband and I, but I’m here to take your abuse."

Threatening to leave social media, Hamme said the "world just doesn't want to accept" that Umar loves her. "God as my witness, nobody will tell my husband what to do," she continued, saying that people will not be permitted to "sit in judgement" of her husband's choice to be with her. "I truly feel bad for people," she concluded.

Hamme's racist speech was exposed when footage from the unaired Tell-All leaked online in which Umar tells his wife, "Lisa, last week you called me 'N—' which I know is totally inappropriate in America. You called me 'N—.' I don’t even get angry about it because I am used to how you are behaving."

Hlo Everyone, got a lot of DMs from my FANS and FRNDS worrying about the (N word) Lisa called ME first of all I wana say sorry for African Americans (Black Americans) and anyone who feel bad about that and I promise U things are going to get better. I love U pic.twitter.com/WjQobzmqWh — S O J A B O Y🇳🇬 (@OfficialSojaboy) May 14, 2020

The performer, who goes by the stage name Sojaboy, took to Twitter after receiving an outpouring of support from fans, saying that he loved them and offering support to black Americans dealing with similar discrimination. "I promise [you] things are going to get better," he wrote.