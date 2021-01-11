'90 Day Fiance': Dean Hashim Speaks out About Feud With Brother Tarik

✖

90 Day Fiancé's Dean Hashim is giving details as to what happened between him and brother Tarik Myers that has caused a yearslong feud in a new interview with Us Weekly. The TLC personality, who revealed Sunday girlfriend Rigin Bado was expecting their first child together, a baby boy, claimed that Myers didn't get him fired from the Pillow Talk spinoff, saying instead that he quit because of the tension between the two.

"I didn’t get fired from Pillow Talk," Hashim told the outlet. "I walked away from Pillow Talk because of the competitive, narcissistic and manipulative — just downright wicked — things that my brother was doing to me behind the scenes." He added that Myers, who is currently appearing on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, had been talking about him on social media and TV.

"This [has] been happening ever since I got a little height and a little handsomeness on him. He’s threatened by me since I was, like, 15 years old," Hashim said. "I don’t talk about him but when you look at his social media, he’s blabbing at the mouth, talking mess about me. Talking mess about me on the show, which millions of people watch. But it’s OK because, me? I don’t want to live my life with that back-and-forth stuff."

The brothers' relationship will play out in further detail in the new 90 Day spinoff streaming on Discovery+, 90 Day Bares All. "You guys gotta watch it," Hashim said, teasing that there would be a big blowout between him and Myers on the show. "I had 20-something years of ammo that I needed to let out. I needed to let this stuff out because I allowed, I accepted and I went along with it for years. I suppressed my talent for years for him because he told me he was the one that’s going to get us rich."

The confrontation didn't exactly repair anything in their relationship, Hashim added. "The status of our relationship is I don’t hate him. I love my brother, but there isn’t a relationship. He’s ruined that. And he’s ruined it over a course of time," he explained. As for if there is hope in the future for reconciliation, the expectant father added, "I can forgive, but I can never forget. You can never let your guard down when you’re dealing with someone who would go to any lengths to sabotage you or to take you down a notch."