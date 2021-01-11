'90 Day Fiance': Dean Hashim's Girlfriend Rigin Bado Pregnant With Their First Child Together

✖

Another member of the 90 Day Fiancé family is coming soon! Dean Hashim‘s girlfriend, Rigin Bado, is pregnant with their first child together, a son, the brother of Tarik Myers told Us Weekly Sunday. The TLC franchise member, who has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship, was "speechless" when he found out he would be a father again, he admitted to the outlet of his reaction to the baby news.

"I was just like, ‘Are you serious?’" the reality star, 40, shared of the big moment. "If people know our journey, I wasn’t even thinking about having a baby at first and [there was] the whole thing with Rigin and [polycystic ovary syndrome]. Usually, they tell women that have PCOS you can’t have kids."

Hashim said while he was "cool" at the time with the news, he was "surprised" at his emotional reaction when Bado went on to experience a pregnancy loss. "Something in my mind said, ‘Maybe you do want a kid, bro,’" he explained of how the miscarriage influenced his thinking about adding another member to the family. "And that’s how I came to the realization. … I finally found someone who I do want to spend the rest of my life with. I felt like I got happy."

The couple then visited a fertility specialist in attempts to try and conceive again. It was a quick process for Bado, who had a fertilized egg within two weeks and was able to test positive for pregnancy just a month later. Learning the two would be having a baby boy, Hashim shared, "Everybody knows I love my daughter to the moon, to the stars, she’s my princess, my mini me, but I’ve never had a son. I don’t know what it is to be able to teach him how to throw a football and play baseball … like, all that stuff my dad taught me. My dad was a giant to me, rest in peace, and I hope that I can match up to that."

Hashim's teenage daughter is "totally on board" with the new addition to her family, he added, and Bado's light has been "coming back" since finding out she is expecting, the TLC personality shared. "I think she’s going to be a very caring mom," he said of his girlfriend. "I noticed that all of her nieces and nephews love her. … They’re running behind her, hugging her, everything like that because she’s got such a good, giving and nurturing spirit. I’m like, ‘Dude, you were meant to be a mom.’"