'90 Day Fiance' Star Tarik Reveals His and Bisexual Fiance Hazel's Relationship With Shared Girlfriend Minty

90 Day Fiancé star Tarik's relationship with fiancée Hazel is more than a little complicated. During Sunday's episode of the TLC show, Tarik revealed that he and Hazel, who is bisexual, have shared a girlfriend at the same time, and that he has continued to talk to her, despite Hazel telling him to break things off.

Tarik told friend Kira about the entanglement during Sunday's episode, explaining he met a woman named Minty from Thailand when he broke off his engagement to Hazel because he thought she got pregnant with his baby and then got an abortion. When Hazel confirmed to him that she was never pregnant, just had a late period, the couple reconciled, and Tarik told her about Minty.

Instead of being upset at her fiancé's new interest, Hazel said she was attracted to Minty after seeing photos, asking to also be involved with her. "I haven't really told anyone, not even close friends and family, that Hazel is bisexual because most people are going to have all of these preconceived notions and I'm not going to tell her to change," Tarik tells the camera. "So, Hazel having a girlfriend is going to be part of our married life."

More than a year ago, Tarik and Hazel met Minty in person in the Philippines, where Hazel is from, and while things were "beautiful" with the trio for a couple days, Hazel got jealous of Minty on day three. "Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel, and Hazel could see that I was fascinated by Minty," he explained. "There was this jealousy that came over Hazel immediately and it ended right there. And Hazel told me not to contact Minty ever again."

Things looked to be over with Minty, but Tarik reached out to his ex a few weeks back amid the coronavirus pandemic after hearing her area was hit particularly hard. While Tarik and Hazel have reconnected, the TLC personality admitted he hadn't yet told Hazel he is once again speaking with Minty, even as she prepares to come to the U.S. to live with him and get married. "Hazel's like damn near on her way here, and I'm worried that it might mess everything up," he said. "Eventually, I have to tell Hazel — I'm just not going to do it now." 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.