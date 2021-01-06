'90 Day Fiance' Spinoff 'Love Games' Coming to Discovery+

✖

Twenty-four 90 Day Fiancé couples are going head-to-head to prove how well they know one another for ultimate bragging rights in Love Games, a new spinoff from the hit TLC franchise premiering on the newly-launched Discovery+ streaming network on Feb. 8, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Nothing is off limits for the couples as they compete in the self-shot, remote production show, which pits the pairs against each other as they answer questions ranging from their "juiciest secrets and most annoying habits" to just how much they know about one another, according to the show's press release. From ego-bruising questions like, "What’s something your partner thinks they’re good at, but really they aren’t?" to ones that could open Pandora's box, such as, "If I could date anyone from the 90 Day Fiancé universe other than my partner, who would it be?" fans are promised a different look at some of the franchise's most talked about couples.

The elimination-style game show has three preliminary question rounds before the finale, in which the winning couples compete for the first Love Games trophy. Hosted by Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan, the first eight episodes will comprise round one, during which three couples compete per episode to earn points for correct answers. Winners advance directly to the semi-finals, while second place advances to the wild card round and third place is eliminated. In round two, which will be four episode, two couples compete in each episode for a place in the semi-finals, and in the four-episode semi-finals, three couples will compete for their place in the finals. Ultimately, there will be four couples that compete for the ultimate prize and bragging rights over the entire 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

The 90 Day couples duking it out for relationship bragging rights amongst their peers this season include: Elizabeth and Andrei, Robert and Anny; Steven and Olga; Larissa and Eric; Blake and Jasmin; Rachel and Jon; Alan and Kirlyam; Stacey and Florian; Kalani and Asuelu; Russ and Pao; Larry and Jenny; Tiffany and Ronald; Anna and Mursel; Kyle and Noon; Angela and Michael; Colt and Debbie; Brett and Daya; Evelyn and David; Darcey and Georgi; Benjamin and Akinyi; Tania and Syngin; Emily and Sasha; Corey and Evelin; and David and Annie. Love Games premieres on Discovery+ on Feb. 8. For more on the new streaming service and the 90 Day shows premiering on it, click here.