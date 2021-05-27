'90 Day: Foody Call' Couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Joke About 'Happy Endings' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

90 Day Fiancé couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are keeping things spicy in the kitchen, making traditional Thai meatballs for fuk soup and showing their natural chemistry on the TLC series' brand new spinoff, 90 Day: Foody Call, premiering on discovery+ Saturday, May 29. 90 Day's most memorable couples are answering fans' burning questions while preparing dishes that remind them of home in the tasty new show, and PopCulture has an exclusive sneak peek of David and Annie's meatball-making session.

"Next is meatballs to add to fuk soup," Annie explains, instructing her husband to peel and mince the garlic so she can add it to her moto groundings along with black pepper and coriander. Soy sauce and oyster sauce add another layer of flavor to the meatballs, the Thailand native shares, beginning to get excited about how delicious the soup will be at the end.

David, meanwhile, has been moved to ground meat massage duty. "Ew, the way it feels!" David exclaims, to which Annie encourages him, "Keep massage it, keep massage it." David quips, "'Til it has a happy ending?" to which his wife answers only in the affirmative. She's too busy adding the pork bone to their dish to indulge David's joke, telling him to wash his hands so she could take over his job and add the glass noodles to the mixture "to be like whole in one."

In the meantime, David tells Annie he'll read some questions from viewers to give a little extra insight into their marriage. "Do you guys have any plans to have some little pitter-patters around the corner?" asked two fans wondering about David and Annie's plans for kids. Fans will have to tune in to see what the couple answers, and also to see other 90 Day couples like Tania and Syngin; Robert and Anny; Sasha and Emily; Alexei and Loren Brovarnik; and Russ and Paola answer probing questions like "What is the most awkward interaction you’ve had with each of your in-laws?" and "How did you keep your long-distance relationship spicy?"

"Expect a dash of sass and a lot of fun when couples from the franchise invite you into their kitchens and dish on recipes for relationship success, all while preparing traditional meals from their home countries," discovery+ announced last month of the new addition to the hit franchise. 90 Day: Foody Call streams Saturday, May 29 on discovery+.