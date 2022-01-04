’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Reunites After Sparking Breakup Rumors Over the Holidays

90 Day Fiancé couple Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan are back together one month after publicly appearing to split. The reality stars, who married on Season 8 of the TLC show after first appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018, spent New Year’s Eve together, counting down to 2022 in a TikTok video Cagalitan posted to Instagram on Jan. 1.

“When all negativity gets left in 2021, 2022 be like,” the 90 Day franchise star, 29, captioned the video dancing while her husband, 47, counts down on his fingers behind her before popping out to reveal himself. “HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE.” Myers might have nailed the reveal, but his counting skills were more than a little off, which fans quickly noted in the comments, with one person saying he was “so damn happy she’s back he can’t focus.” Myers quickly replied, “My countdown is impeccable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYLhngurCSu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In December 2021, the two appeared to confirm that they had called things off. “Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is [in] another state with people I don’t know. She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that bc she has no choice,” Myers wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “Please do not attack her or harass her like you’ve been doing for the last 3 years.”

Cagalitan then changed her Instagram bio. “A real man wouldn’t abuse his women mentally and emotionally. Real man don’t run his mouth n social media, wait tell I’m OK. Thruth [sic] will prevail #facts,” she wrote. Her husband then posted a screenshot of her page to his own account, writing, “Not true and you know it. I still will not bash you or air out your personal life.”

A year prior in December 2020, Cagalitan told Entertainment Tonight she was “free” to be herself with her husband and embrace her bisexuality, despite the previous “drama” with friend Minty. Myers said of his wife’s decision to come out to him, “So when she told me, I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad you felt the need to tell me upfront and not only do I not care, I want you to be yourself. I don’t care what anyone says.’ Obviously, her family is very religious and I’m like, ‘I’m with you. However you want to do this.’”