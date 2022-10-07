'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Welcomes Second Child

The 90 Day Fiancé family just got a little bit bigger! Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet announced Friday they welcomed their second child, a son named Winston, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The 90 Day Fiancé couple, who first appeared on Season 5 of the TLC show before appearing on Seasons 6 and 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, shared sweet family photos from their hospital room to celebrate the big news.

"HE'S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long. Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four," she captioned the photos. "[Daughter] Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother 'Win'! Having a baby boy is totally different energy and I'm loving it so much!!!⁣"

Elizabeth and Andrei, who tied the knot in 2017 after meeting during a 2016 trip to Ireland, announced in March they were expecting another child. "We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2! Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣" the TLC personality captioned a maternity shot on Instagram. "We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!" Three months later, the two announced they would be having a baby boy, sharing a video of blue smoke revealing the sex of their unborn baby to Instagram. "Ellie is going to have a baby brother!!!" she wrote alongside the reveal.

The aspiring singer also shared a sweet message about her daughter Eleanor, whom she welcomed with Andrei in 2019. "My baby is gonna be a big sister," she gushed on Instagram in March. "For a while it was hard for me to imagine having another baby that would 'take my attention away' from Ellie and share my love but as time grew I realized how amazing of a big sister Ellie would be and how she would love a sibling! Now I can imagine the 2 together and how much love will go around! Can't wait to be another mommy to a precious little baby and man is Andrei gonna be even more of a DILF."