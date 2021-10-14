’90 Day Fiance’ Co-Stars Dating in Surprise Romance

TLC‘s reality dating show 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life‘s second season premieres on Nov. 12, and it already promises to be full of drama. In the first trailer, it was revealed that former 90 Day Fiance cast members Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona were dating. Meester formerly dated Darcey Silva in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seasons 1 and 2, while Tarazona was with Timothy “Tim” Malcolm in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3.

They connected online and are now in a relationship, although Tarazona admits in the trailer that they are not exclusive. “I do feel like I could fall in love with Jesse, but, I’m dating someone else, too,” she confesses in an interview. However, Meester is head over heels. “I feel like a virgin, like, rediscovering, like, whoa,” Meester says in the trailer. “It feels like I’m falling in love with you,” he tells Tarazona In another scene.

Tarazona, a Columbian model, previously dated Malcolm, and a major issue in their relationship was his unwillingness to be physically intimate with her. This lead to a lot of speculation about his sexuality. Meester fueled that speculation in Sunday’s episode of 90 Days Bares All after he was asked if he knew why they were never Intimate, replying, “I think it’s pretty obvious.”

“To be honest, Jeniffer told me before she met him, he was always talking about me and how great I was, and how she should check me out,” Meester claimed. “And when I heard that for the first time, I was a little caught off-guard, like, why you talking about me?” Meester was asked If he thought Malcolm wanted to hook him up with Tarazona, but he replied, “No, I think Tim was just admiring me.” Meester said that he had never met Malcolm, but that he had watched parts of his season and “had a good laugh about it.” “But, I didn’t know, like, anything about him, or him talking about me and saying all these great things, so, thank you, Tim, because of that and other things, me and Jeniffer are now here, so I’m a little bit grateful for that,” he said. Fans can watch season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life on TLC and Discovery+ starting on Nov. 12.