’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Tim Awkwardly Proposes to Jeniffer

On this week’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Taranoza’s relationship took another awkward turn. During a discussion of where there relationship can go in the future, Tim proposed to Jeniffer in the most unromantic way possible. Jeniffer’s response was “I don’t know,” which made Tim question their future.

Tim went to Colombia to eventually propose to Jeniffer, but their relationship has not gone as smoothly as hoped for either of them. Jeniffer has become frustrated with Tim’s inability to be physical in the relationship, even though they both have feelings for each other. As the couple sat in a park, she told Tim she was “so ready” to have a family with the man she loves, but “I will not jump into something I’m not sure about.”

“At this moment, I’m not sure we can really work as a couple,” Jeniffer told the camera. “This is not the instability that I want to have with my daughter. I really need to have a foundation. Be a man!”

Back at the park, Jeniffer told Tim she really wants to be with him, but she only likes him when they are in a “good state together.”

Tim reminded her he has met her family and bonded with her daughter. “If I didn’t love you, I wouldn’t be here doing this stuff,” he said.

After looking away from Jeniffer and becoming visibly frustrated, Tim blurted out, “I mean, what would you say if I asked you to marry me right now.”

“What?” Jeniffer asked.

After Tim repeated the question, Jeniffer thought about it for a moment. “I don’t know,” she said.

“That’s a problem,” Tim said.

Jeniffer made her case though, pointing out that she learned a lot about Tim that she did not know before he came to Colombia. “You seem [like] a different person than before,” Jeniffer said.

Tim then said he would try to make her as happy as he can before he leaves, but Jeniffer is sure that won’t change her mind. He kissed her, and tried to get her to stop crying.

“Marriage is a big word. I don’t want to make another mistake, so that’s why I want to be sure,” Jeniffer told the camera.

Tim later told the camera that Jeniffer’s tears proved to him that she wanted to make their relationship work.

“Hopefully, we’ll start over to see if we can make it work,” he said.

Tim, 38, and Jeniffer, 25, met online. Tim owns a custom guns business called Gringo Guns and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their relationship has been rocky, as Tim was a little apprehensive about being physical at first. Tim also waited too long to reveal to Jeniffer that he had been to Colombia before with an ex-girlfriend, who was also Colombian.

Jeniffer also had an issue with Tim’s close relationship with an ex-girlfriend, Veronica Rodriguez. Tim is also a father figure for Veronica’s daughter. Jeniffer also has a young daughter, Violeta.

Later in the episode, Jeniffer met Veronica over FaceTime. She told the camera she did not like Veronica asking so many personal questions about her relationship with Tim.

“I know me and Veronica’s relationship is a bit weird. It just sounds… strange,” Tim told the camera with Jeniffer sitting beside him.

“Too strange,” Jeniffer added.

