’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Are Tim and Jeniffer Still Together?

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days includes the story of Timothy “Tim” Malcolm and Jeniffer Taranoza. As viewers have already seen, the relationship has been through some ups and downs thanks to culture clashes and Tim’s relationship with an ex-fiance. The events seen in the show took place months ago, so are they still together and what is Tim’s big secret?

Tim and Jennifer come from two very different worlds. Tim, 38, is from Charlotte, North Carolina, while Jennifer, 25, lives in Colombia. The two met online and Tim could not believe he was dating someone as beautiful as Jennifer. On the other hand, Jennifer believed Tim was richer than he really is thanks to the flamboyant lifestyle he displayed online.

The two both have children. Jeniffer was previously married and has a young daughter, Violeta. Tim has also become a father figure for Chloe, the 12-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend, Veronica Rodriguez. Tim owns a custom guns business called Gringo Guns, while Jeniffer works as a model.

On the show, Tim’s relationship with Veronica has not helped his relationship with Jeniffer. He has had to prove there is nothing more than a platonic friendship between him and his ex.

At this stage of the season, Tim is in Colombia for the first time to meet Jeniffer and her family. He has teased a big secret that could complicate the relationship further. According to Starcasm, the secret might be that Jeniffer is not the first woman from outside the U.S. he has dated. In September 2018, he went to Hondouras to visit a woman and even shared videos of her on Instagram. His trip to Colombia to meet Jeniffer took place in March 2019.

However, before the Sept. 8 episode aired, TLC published a clip showing Tim finally explaining why he has been to Colombia five times in the past. He said his “most recent ex-girlfriend” was also from Colombia. Tim met the woman in the U.S. and flew to Colombia to meet her family. The relationship was going well, until one day “it just ended.”

“I went through a lot of pain with that. I didn’t want to tell Jeniffer the truth in front of her grandparents. That just wasn’t the right setting,” Tim told the camera. “But that relationship is in the past. And I’ve done everything I can possibly do to try to move on with my life. I hope Jeniffer sees that.”

It is not clear if Jeniffer and Tim are still together, since they have both been careful about sharing photos of each other on Instagram. In fact, Tim does not appear on Jeniffer’s Instagram page at all. Tim recently shared a photo with Jeniffer, but it was one taken before a scene taped for the show.

According to RealityBlurb, Tim did like a post on Jeniffer’s Instagram page on Aug. 25, hinting that they do still follow each other. Jeniffer also made a comment on a meme Tim posted on his Instagram page on Sept. 6.

Viewers will have to keep watching to see how Jeniffer and Tim’s relationship develops. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

